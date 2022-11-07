What! Not Rohit Suchanti, but this special member rules Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi’s HEART | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Well, on-screen, Aishwarya Khare is paired with Rohit Suchanti and they are known for their character names Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi respectively.

People love their sizzling chemistry and tag them as #RishMi and #RoAish.

But do you know that on set it is not Rohit aka Rishi, Aman aka Ayush, or any other person who is close to Aishwarya aka Lakshmi? Well, it is the Sumo bag i.e. punching bag which is close to her heart!

She took to her social media story and uploaded this picture while answering the question-and-answer session with her fans.

Have a look!

As reported earlier, in the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that after so much chaos, now Rishi and Lakshmi would be engaging in a romantic relationship. They will be seen spending time with each other. Finally, it seems like Rishi and Lakshmi would be having quality time with each other.

