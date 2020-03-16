Amazing! THIS Bigg Boss 14 fame is rumoured to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, scroll down to know more

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is all set to appear in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli never fails to impress her fans with her intense characters, and now the actress has made her mark when it comes to performing sizzling dance moves that still make us groove on the dance floor.

Also Read: Emotional! Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli remembers her brother on his death anniversary

With this fashionista making her mark in Bollywood, Nikki is all set to show her moves in an upcoming project. Tamboli has apparently begun taking up belly dancing classes. The actress is reportedly all pumped up about the idea, taking the hotness quotient to another level.

If speculations are to be believed then Nikki will be seen in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Also Read: Oops! Bigg Boss 13 fame Nikki Tamboli opens up about casting couch, reveals being illtreated by south filmmakers

Nevertheless, no confirmation hasn’t come from the star yet about the same, but fans can definitely expect something super exciting to unveil. Nikki is often spotted attending her dance classes and is taking vigorous training for the same. In the video Nikki is seen taking training for belly dancing, and learning the hip movements.

Nikki was previously seen in Khatra Khatra‘s show making the episode the highest noted trip episode of the season. She is also undergoing script reading and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

