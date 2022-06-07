Amazing! Check out bride-to-be Payal Rohatgi’s gorgeous pictures from her Mehendi ceremony

Payal Rohatgi

MUMBAI: The long time couple Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot on the 9th of July and the bride looks super excited for her big day. They met on Survivor India in 2011 and made themselves official a year later. They have been together for almost 12 years now and finally will get hitched.

The pre-wedding celebrations have begun and photos from Payal’s mehendi ceremony are out. She looked absolutely stunning in a Bandhani dress. She is seen flaunting her mehendi in the pictures.

 

 

The couple’s wedding is to take place in Agra and Payal had said that the wedding is supposed to be a family affair with only a few attendees. Their reception will be held on the 14th of July in Delhi and another reception in Mumbai on a later date.

Sangram had said during Lock Upp, “Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo phir hum shaadi karenge.” Looks like he made good to his promise and they are finally getting married. Their wedding was cancelled twice due to family tragedies and Sangram had said in an interview that he knew that it was only a matter of time before they got married.

Payal had confirmed that there will be a few pre-wedding rituals like Mata Ki Chowki, Haldi, Sangeet, mehendi, Chooda Rasam and she will also be donning her nani’s gold kada as part of her wedding jewellery.

