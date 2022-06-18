Big Update! Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s wedding to take place HERE; details inside

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have carved a niche for themselves in showbiz. They are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh met for the first time in 2011 on a highway near Agra.They have been in a relationship for a long time. The two, who were seen in the reality show Nach Baliye Season 7, are all set to tie the knot. After dating actress Payal Rohatgi for 12 years, Sangram Singh announced on his social media page that the duo would tie the knot in July this year.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the wedding is slated to happen on July 9, and now the latest update reported by the daily is that the couple that was scouting for the venue for their destination wedding has finalised Agra for their big day. Yes, you read that right. Sangram told BT, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.” Sangram is hoping to tie the knot at a temple in Agra.

Further, report has it that the marriage will be an intimate ceremony and they plan to host a reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai.

CREDIT: BOMBAY TIMES