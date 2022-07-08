Amazing! Check out comedian and actor Sunil Grover’s NET WORTH

Sunil Grover is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The talented comedian cum actor has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He is popularly known as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi.

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The talented comedian cum actor has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He is popularly known as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi.

Being from a non-filmy background, the actor’s journey to stardom without any godfathers in the entertainment industry is truly inspirational. The actor has scaled great heights and he has been winning hearts with his comic timing and acting chops.

The actor has worked in all mediums – TV, films, and OTT platforms. Some of his projects include Ghajini, Gabbar is Back, Baaghi, Bharat, and Goodbye, among others.

Today, let us check out Sunil Grover’s net worth.

The actor was first introduced to acting while pursuing Masters in Theatre at Punjab University Chandigarh and he was involved in a lot of acting-related events. Later, it was iconic comedian and actor, late Jaspal Bhatti, who spotted a hard-working and dedicated actor in Sunil Grover. He even went on to receive important career advice and played a major role in Sunil's entry into the film business.

Sunil Grover is one of the highest paid actors on TV currently. During his early years, the actor used to earn Rs 500 for his role in a play. Meanwhile, working in theatre, he used to earn only Rs. 500 per play. Today the actor charges Rs. 10-12 lakhs per episode.

With all the luxury amenities at his disposal, Sunil certainly lives in a plush location with his wife, Aarti Grover and their son, Mohan Grover. Apart from a luxurious crib, Sunil Grover is also the owner of some of the most jaw-dropping cars. The Bharat actor is a proud owner of a swanky BMW5 Series, and its price is around Rs. 60 lakh. Another expensive car parked inside Sunil Grover's garage is the BMW7 Series, and it costs the actor a hefty sum of Rs. 1 crore.

Sunil Grover is also known for his love for shoes and he owns the famous Nike Air Jordan, costing around the whopping sum of Rs. 15000. From theatre, films, OTT platforms, and television to performing live shows and events, the actor has multiple sources. The actor also takes part in brand endorsements and charges a hefty amount of money for the same. Bringing all the income sources and assets in a line, if reports are to be believed, Sunil Grover's net worth is estimated to be around the whopping sum of Rs. 21 crores.

CREDIT:  SPOTBOYE

