OMG! Sunil Grover was advised to not try characters apart from comedy?

MUMBAI : Sunil Grover is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The talented comedian cum actor has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

He is popularly known as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi. One of India's most adored comedians, he celebrates his 45th birthday today! He has just recently explored himself as an artist and it took a lot of strength and courage to break out of the mould of a comedian for him. In fact, Sunil Grover was told that he had a very funny image to experiment with diverse roles in the industry. However, Sunil didn't listen and believed in himself. This is why he is going to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Grover RETURNS to Sony TV with India's Laughter Champion

The comedian-actor, in his recent interview, was asked if his comical image has ever impacted his chances of getting different roles. Sunil Grover is known for his characters of Dr Mashoor Gultati and Gutthi. For years, Sunil has entertained everyone with his stint as a comedian. The actor said that he also thought the same in his initial days. Sunil shared that he just thought that since he worked on the characters, it just got popular. But he didn't know the impact of the same. However, he did add that his male characters have been accepted by the audience too.

Sunil, who was seen in a very different avatar in Tandav, recalled being told that he has a funny image. "It has happened sometimes that people said, ‘You have a funny image, what if people laugh on your performance’," Sunil was told. But the actor persisted. Even he had his doubts but he knew deep down that he could do it.

On the work front, Sunil Grover will be seen in the film Jawan.

Do you like his performance in the films? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ: Dr Mashoor Gulati's “cute” banter with Archana Puran Singh leaves everyone in splits on Sony TV's India's Laughter Champion

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE