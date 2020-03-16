AMAZING! Check out the real-life Samar of Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

Sudhanshu Pandey has gained lots of popularity for playing the role of Varanj Shah in the in-show Anupamaa.In the show, we see his Reel life son, Samar played by Paras Kanlwat, who portrays a good shade of character in the show. Now is the time to meet the real-life Samar in Sudhanshu's life. And it's none other than his son, Nirvaan Pandey. who is a complete reflection of him. Just like how Sudhanshu loves to sing and is a hardcore fitness freak, we found similar qualities in Nirvaan. No doubt, we can totally see Sudhanshu's essence in him and vice versa. Take a look at this amazing comparison.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Nirvaan Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey debuted in Bollywood in the movie Khiladi 420. Later on, she was featured in many films, web series and shows like Band of Boys, Unns, Dus Kahaniyaan, Singh Is Kinng, Murder 2, and Singham. He was also part in the web series and television series like Ye Meri Life Hai , Veera , Manu Ki Kahani - Jhansi Ki Rani · Tamanna · Siyaasat · Shobha, Casino, etc.

