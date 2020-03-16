Amazing! Check out This unseen audition video of the Kundali Bhagya actor, 'Sanjay Gagnani' aka Prithvi Malhotra

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in the telly town. His journey so far has been quite commendable!

He has been winning the hearts of fans with his talent and looks even though he plays a negative role.

These days, Sanjay is doing a marvellous job in Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya as Prithvi Malhotra.

It is his hard work and dedication along with the love of his fans that has made him a big name in the industry today.

In this piece, we bring to you an audition clip of Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi, wherein he looks like an absolute stunner. He has worn a greyish blazer and white T-Shirt. He narrates his lines as confidently as he does right now in the role of Prithvi!

He debuted with Bairi Piya and then appeared in many serials, but he is most famous for his role as Prithvi Malhotra in Zee TV’S Kundali Bhagya.

He is married to Poonam Preet who is also an actress and model.

