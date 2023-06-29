AMAZING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora's throwback audition video proves that he is a terrific actor

MUMBAI:Shakti Arora is all set to wow the viewers with his amazing performance in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actor is roped in for playing the lead in Star Plus' popular drama series.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap and the viewers have seen how the leads made an exit.

Along with Shakti, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are roped in to play the lead roles.

Of course, it will be a love triangle and the viewers are looking forward to it.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Ahead of him stepping into the lead role, fans go over in a frenzy over Shakti Arora joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!

Well, we all know that Shakti is a seasoned actor who has been a part of the television industry for several years now.

The actor is known for delivering fine performances in all his shows.

We came across a throwback audition clip where Shakti is showing off his mind-blowing acting skills.

The actor is looking quite different and going by his current look, Shakti has transformed really well over the years.

Take a look:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emWafXA96Oc&pp=ygUVc2hha3RpIGFyb3JhIGF1ZGl0aW9u

This video proves that Shakti was always born to be an actor.

Shakti has previously starred in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Kundali Bhagya, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others.

The handshome hunk will be playing the role of Ishaan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

How excited are you to see Shakti's journey in GHKKPM? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Is Actor Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya? This is what the actor has to say!