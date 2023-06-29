AMAZING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora's throwback audition video proves that he is a terrific actor

Shakti has starred in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Kundali Bhagya, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 16:00
AMAZING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora's throwback audition video proves that he is a terrific actor

MUMBAI:Shakti Arora is all set to wow the viewers with his amazing performance in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actor is roped in for playing the lead in Star Plus' popular drama series. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap and the viewers have seen how the leads made an exit. 

Along with Shakti, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are roped in to play the lead roles. 

Of course, it will be a love triangle and the viewers are looking forward to it. 

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Ahead of him stepping into the lead role, fans go over in a frenzy over Shakti Arora joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!

Well, we all know that Shakti is a seasoned actor who has been a part of the television industry for several years now. 

The actor is known for delivering fine performances in all his shows. 

We came across a throwback audition clip where Shakti is showing off his mind-blowing acting skills.

The actor is looking quite different and going by his current look, Shakti has transformed really well over the years. 

Take a look:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emWafXA96Oc&pp=ygUVc2hha3RpIGFyb3JhIGF1ZGl0aW9u

This video proves that Shakti was always born to be an actor. 

Shakti has previously starred in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Kundali Bhagya, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others. 

The handshome hunk will be playing the role of Ishaan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

How excited are you to see Shakti's journey in GHKKPM? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Is Actor Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya? This is what the actor has to say!

Shakti Arora Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Bhavika Sharma Sumit Singh Baa Bahoo Aur Baby Kundali Bhagya Pavitra Rishta Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AMAZING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora's throwback audition video proves that he is a terrific actor
MUMBAI:Shakti Arora is all set to wow the viewers with his amazing performance in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey...
Really! Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how Vijay Verma introduced a new hobby to her
MUMBAI: 2023 began with news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. We are talking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay...
Must Read! Rahul Bose talks about his upcoming film Neeyat, says “I found it to be very refreshing”
MUMBAI: Actor, writer and director Rahul Bose is one of those celebs whose talent is unmatched. He sinks his teeth well...
What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
MUMBAI ::Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-...
Exclusive! “The amount of love that you have given Fateh Singh Virk, I just hope you do the same for Jahaan ”, Ankit Gupta talks about his future as Jahaan, collaborating with actors and more!
MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of...
Wow! Here are the times Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma twinned in sexy black outfits
MUMBAI: 2023 began with news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. We are talking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay...
Recent Stories
Rahul Bose
Must Read! Rahul Bose talks about his upcoming film Neeyat, says “I found it to be very refreshing”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad Chopda
WOW! Did you know that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's sister Harsha Chopda is also an actress?
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday; would want to be a part of a reality show in future” - Sagar Parek
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday; would want to be a part of a reality show in future” - Sagar Parekh
Vijayendra Kumeria!
Must-Read! From his debut in Choti Bahu to his personal life, all you need to know about Vijayendra Kumeria!
Jodi Sai
Is Starplus giving a last chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Deets inside!
Jitendra Bohara
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on the working conditions on the sets of Imlie, the actor reveals how he is able to manage his personal and professional life and much more
Ayesha Singh
OMG! Ayesha Singh pens an emotional note for THESE special people, as her journey comes to an end on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin