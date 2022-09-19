AMAZING! Here’s a sneak peek into Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra’s ROMANTIC getaway

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14 where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan. After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Karan Kundra photobombs Tejasswi's picture and how

The couple is enjoying a romantic getaway in Goa. Tejasswi took to Instagram to share a few glimpses.

Check them out here:

The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6. While Karan was seen as a jailor on the reality show LockUpp and later he hosted the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors 1 on Colors TV.

The fans want to see them together more and are constantly wishing for them to get married.

ALSO READ: What! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the one thing she fears from Karan Kundrra

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.