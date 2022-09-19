AMAZING! Here’s a sneak peek into Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra’s ROMANTIC getaway

Karan and Tejasswi are always the most talked about television couple. They are currently enjoying some quality time in Goa. Check out the glimpses.
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14 where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner.
The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan. After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.
The couple is enjoying a romantic getaway in Goa. Tejasswi took to Instagram to share a few glimpses.
Check them out here:
The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6. While Karan was seen as a jailor on the reality show LockUpp and later he hosted the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors 1 on Colors TV.
The fans want to see them together more and are constantly wishing for them to get married.
