Amazing! Here's what ShiVi of Pandya Store are up to in between Shiva's 'Disguise' track

Dev and Gautam arrive while Rishita, Dhara and Raavi act like they’re happy. Gautam feels that Dhara is expecting a baby and that’s why she is so happy. 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In this video, we see that Shiva and Raavi played by actors Kanwar and Raavi are up with some fun off camera. Take a look at their off-screen banter in this video.

Currently in the episodes, we can see that Dev and Gautam arrive while Rishita, Dhara and Raavi act like they’re happy. Gautam feels that Dhara is expecting a baby and that’s why she is so happy. Dhara tries to handle him. Gautam and Dev give a warning to Jeevan Singh who grabbed their land and tell them that they’ll take the help of the police if he doesn’t give them back their land.

