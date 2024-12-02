Amazing! Jennifer Winget candidly opens up about her friendship with Karan Wahi; Fondly refers to him as 'Homie'

The pair recreated their Dill Mill Gayee moment and talked candidly about the program and their relationship in an interview with the popular news portal. When questioned about their relationship and the one aspect of Karan Wahi that has stayed unchanged after 14 years.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 11:28
Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, who starred in Dill Mill Gayee, are getting back together for "Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani." The pair recreated their Dill Mill Gayee moment and talked candidly about the program and their relationship in an interview with the popular news portal.

When questioned about their relationship and the one aspect of Karan Wahi that has stayed unchanged after 14 years, Jennifer said, "Ye khana bahut acha banate hai, tab bhi khilate hai, tab bhi khilate the (He still cooks really well and continues to share meals, just like he used to)." Jennifer further added, "He possesses many qualities that haven't changed; he's not just a colleague but a friend, a companion—more than someone I've merely worked with."

Furthermore, Jennifer disclosed that they had been excitedly awaiting the chance to collaborate again, and the happiness she emits each day upon her arrival at work is palpable. In response to a question concerning calling him by his last name, "Wahi," which suggested a close, fraternal bond, Jennifer said, "If you've known Wahi for such a long time, you would also know that all his friends call him Wahi."

'Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani,' starring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, has a new trailer out. In the video, the pair exudes a fascinating chemistry that suggests a shared past for their personas. Following their successful collaboration on "Dill Mill Gaye," fans are ecstatic to see them work together again.

A compelling courtroom drama, Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani delves deeply into the lives of young lawyers with a range of ideologies and methods to practice. Jennifer Winget plays Anushka, a bright young lawyer who makes a name for herself in her father's legal system and upholds her moral standards in every case she takes on. On the other hand, Karan Wahi plays Virat, a sophisticated and driven lawyer who is thought to be the firm's legitimate heir.

The cast of Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani, including Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, creates an engrossing courtroom drama. It dives into the difficulties of moral quandaries and the struggle of choosing the right route over the comfortable one, deftly weaving together the lives of these three professions.

