Jennifer Winget Confesses: 'Guilty' of Falling in Love with Co-Star!

MUMBAI: In a playful game of 'Who's Most Likely To Be Guilty?', Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh shared candid moments, but it was Jennifer's revelation that stole the spotlight.

As the trio engaged in lighthearted banter, the question of who's most likely to be guilty of falling in love with a co-star arose, prompting Jennifer to offer a surprising response. With a playful laugh, she admitted, "Been there, done that," leaving fans intrigued and nostalgic about her past relationships.

Recalling her time on the set of the popular TV show 'Dill Mill Gaye,' where she found love with co-star Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer's revelation stirred up fond memories among viewers. Although their relationship ultimately ended in divorce, the mention of her former co-star sparked speculation and curiosity among fans.

The playful exchange continued as Jennifer playfully gushed about Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur, expressing her admiration for his charm and demeanour. Amidst laughter and teasing from Karan, Jennifer's candid remarks added a touch of warmth and humour to the conversation, endearing her to fans even more.

As anticipation builds for Jennifer Winget's upcoming show 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani,' her playful confession and charming personality continue to captivate audiences. Set to stream on Sony LIV from February 12, the show promises drama, humour, and perhaps even a hint of romance, keeping fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble