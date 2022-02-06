Amazing! Jennifer Winget shares these beautiful pictures from her birthday celebration, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Jennifer Winget is one of television's most well-known and brilliant actresses. The diva is all set to come in the webseries Code M - 2. She will be playing the role of Major Monica Mehra in the show. The beauty celebrated her Birthday on 30th May and has dropped beautiful pictures from the bash today. She wrote in the caption '' Life is too short to have boring parties and so here’s a peek into my 30-something, birthday that was!'' Take a look at her mesmerizing pictures that are simply setting party goals.

Jennifer Winget has played a variety of roles in popular shows throughout the years, including Dil Mil Gayee, Karthika, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh 1, 2, and others. Jennifer rose to fame with her performance in the web series Code M, which was released on Zee 5.

