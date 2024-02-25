Jennifer Winget opens up about toxic relationships; Says ‘Lying is a big red flag in a relationship’

The show not only delves into the world of attorneys but also portrays a toxic relationship between Jennifer's Anushka and Karan Wahi's Virat. Jennifer and Karan discussed the toxicity that permeates today's relationships in an interview with the popular news portal.
MUMBAI: In the current Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani show, Jennifer Winget is being recognized for her role as Anushka. The show not only delves into the world of attorneys but also portrays a toxic relationship between Jennifer's Anushka and Karan Wahi's Virat. Jennifer and Karan discussed the toxicity that permeates today's relationships in an interview with the popular news portal.

Jennifer said, “For me, lying is a big red flag in a relationship. In the show, Anushka keeps going back to Virat and that is her toxic nature, not his. Because she keeps going back, he thinks it is allowed. When she stops, he will stop. This kind of situationships are true, it happens now, and certain people keep going back, so they need to stop that.”

Giving his perspective on relationships, Karan stated, “Today, partnerships should be based on trust and most importantly for me, on equality and equity. There is a big difference that people don’t know about. Usually in relationships, we always tag the man to be toxic, but in real life, there is a reason for everyone to be the way they are.”

Additionally, Jennifer Winget discussed her decision to cast strong characters in her show, saying, “Every show that I have done has given me a feeling of empowerment. Acting is what I do for a living. I know this. It is my bread and butter, so whatever achievements I have had, have been through this form. Every character I have played, I have learned a lot. It has helped me grow as a human being also. It also taught me things that I shouldn’t be doing. Fortunately for me, I am a very strong, independent, dynamic, and bright middle-aged woman.”

The actor added, “When we do shows, the script changes according to the audience. But when it comes to selecting projects, I choose them based on what I want to do. For me the story always tops it, it is my first and foremost criterion in selecting a project. The character matters too, but everything else comes much later. It has always been like that and by the grace of God, it has worked for me so far. I hope it continues till the very last day of my life.”

