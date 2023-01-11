Amazing! Karwa Chauth 2023: TV celebrities like Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly, and many others embrace tradition, commence festivities with mehendi

MUMBAI: On social media, TV actresses including Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly, Kishwer Merchantt, and Pankhuri Awasthy have excitedly shared their Karwa Chauth preparations with fans. The well-known festive is observed on November 1st this year. Check out to see how your favorite stars are getting ready for the festivities.

Shraddha Arya, Pankhuri Awasthy, and other people show off their Karwa Chauth mehendi.

Applying intricate mehendi designs on married women's palms and feet is one of the most beloved customs connected to Karwa Chauth. On their social media accounts, Pankhuri Awasthy, Kishwer Merchantt, Rupali Ganguly, and Shraddha Arya have all excitedly published pictures of their mehendi-adorned hands and feet.

Shraddha Arya

Some celebs decided to spend the evening before Karwa Chauth with their ladies, savoring delicious food prior to the daylong fast, in addition to getting their mehendi applied. A glimpse of Shraddha Arya's evening with her girlfriends was shared. 

They feasted on food and dressed in stunning ethnic attire. She shared a humorous video showcasing the festival's reality on her official social media accounts.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly wished her fans a very exciting day and shared a photo of several food and dried fruits. She included a photo of her bangles showing off the traditional attire in her subsequent post.

Pankhuri Awasthy

To wish her fans as well, new mom Pankhuri Awasthy posted pictures of herself with her husband Gautam Rode on social media. She also shared snippets of the night she spent with her husband on social media.

Kishwerr Merchant

Along with the video, Kishwerr Merchant posted picture of mehendi design with a message saying, "Mehndi rach gayi hai."

Mostly observed in the northern Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Karwa Chauth is a day when married women fast from sunrise until moonrise in order to offer prayers for their husbands' long and successful lives.

They fast for the entire day, nirjala vrat, not eating or drinking anything. Numerous rituals and offerings to the deity are performed on this day. They break their fast by eating and drinking water, which is typically provided by their husbands, after witnessing the moonrise.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

