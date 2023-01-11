Wow! Krishna Mukherjee shares sneak peeks of her first 'Sargi', showcasing a 'Dulha-Dulhan' themed mehendi

MUMBAI: Star of television Krishna Mukherjee is thrilled to be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after she wed Chirag Batliwala. Her Karwa Chauth preparations have been shown in golden gazes and they are charming. For those who don't know, on March 13, 2023, Krishna married Chirag, the love of her life, in a magnificent wedding ceremony held in Goa. Regarding her career, the diva became well-known for her role in the popular show Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

(Also read: The cast of Yeh Hai Mohaabatein had a reunion at Krishna Mukherjee's wedding but THIS one person was missing. Find out who!)

On November 1, 2023, Krishna Mukherjee shared some lovely photos from her first Karwa Chauth event on Instagram. The actress revealed a glimpse of her sargi in the first photo. Sargi is included in Karwa Chauth, for those who are unaware. The mother-in-law is cooking a pre-dawn dinner for their daughter-in-law. Krishna is seen enjoying her first sargi while munching on sewaiyan.

Krishna also revealed a peek of her stunning mehendi and shared a cute boomerang video. The actress is seen in the video showing off her mehendi design with a dulha-dulhan theme. Krishna's mehendi also has circular thread intricacy and elaborate floral work. The diva wore a red bandhani-printed kurta set with zari embroidery as part of her Karwa Chauth sargi. She accessorised it with a bindi, red bangles, stud earrings, dewy makeup, and a striped dupatta.

Krishna had already posted a lovely photo of her Karwa Chauth preparation on Instagram on October 31, 2023. The actress was seen getting her mehendi done in the video before her first Karwa Chauth.

Even though we were able to see Krishna's mehendi pattern, the actress looked lovely in her traditional attire while she waited for the artist to complete his work. Speaking of Krishna's appearance, she wore a salwar suit set with lace detailing and a pink floral motif. Stud earrings and dewy makeup finished off her appearance.

(Also read: Awesome! Chirag Batliwala and Krishna Mukherjee to tie the knot in a Destination Wedding in Goa on This date, check out)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis