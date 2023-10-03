Awesome! Chirag Batliwala and Krishna Mukherjee to tie the knot in a Destination Wedding in Goa on This date, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. This time we bring to you the location where Krishna Mukherjee is getting married to fiancé Chirag Batliwala.

Krishna Mukherjee, the bride to be, is basking in the glow of being in love and getting to marry the partner of your dreams – Chirag Batliwala. She got engaged to him last year in September and the duo is all set to tie the knot soon.

Their friends seem to have reached the location and we brought to you how they have all gathered in Goa for the lovely union of Krishna and Chirag. Saru Mukherjee shared some stories on her social media that indicate that Chirag and Krishna are getting married in Goa and that the happy couple has arrived too!

Now, Krishna herself posted a story that indicates that she is marrying Chirag in a beautiful destination wedding held in Goa and will tie the knot on the 13th of March.

Krishna is very happy with her partner and when she got engaged, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aly Goni penned down an emotional note for her, saying how she got the best guy. She is close friends with him and Shireen Mirza.

Krishna also took a bachelorette trip recently to Thailand with her close friends and sisters and enjoyed her heart out. The girls had a lot of fun partying, dancing and had a gala time together. Marriage is one of the most important steps in anybody’s life and to get to marry the person you love, is the tastiest icing on the cake.

