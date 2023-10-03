This is where Krishna Mukherjee is going to marry Chirag Batliwala?

Their friends seem to have reached the location and reportedly, they are getting married on a beach in Goa. Saru Mukherjee shared some stories on her social media that indicate that Chirag and Krishna are getting married in Goa.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 11:57
KRISHNA

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. This time we bring to you the location where Krishna Mukherjee is getting married to fiancé Chirag Batliwala.

Also read:  Exclusive! Gultesham Khan to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Krishna Mukherjee, the bride to be, is basking in the glow of being in love and getting to marry the partner of your dreams – Chirag Batliwala. She got engaged to him last year in September and the duo is all set to tie the knot soon.

Their friends seem to have reached the location and reportedly, they are getting married on a beach in Goa. Saru Mukherjee shared some stories on her social media that indicate that Chirag and Krishna are getting married in Goa.

 

Krishna is very happy with her partner and when she got engaged, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aly Goni penned down an emotional note for her, saying how she got the best guy. She is close friends with him and Shireen Mirza.

Krishna also took a bachelorette trip recently to Thailand with her close friends and sisters and enjoyed her heart out. The girls had a lot of fun partying, dancing and had a gala time together. Marriage is one of the most important steps in anybody’s life and to get to marry the person you love, is the tastiest icing on the cake.

Also read:  Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Krishna Mukherjee Chirag Batliwala Aly Goni Shireen Mirza Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Balaji Alia Ishita Karan TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 11:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Aneri Vajani to Karan Sharma; it was a stars galore at Vibha Bhagat’s Birthday party last night
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. this time we bring to you the celebs that...
Jannat Zubair celebrates this special couple’s anniversary, check it out
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair has not only grabbed attention for her performances in popular Tv shows like Phulwa, Kashi, Haar...
Woah! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat stands in between Sai and Pakhi, Sai clarifies her intentions
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
OMG! Faltu: Ayaan and Faltu to reunite over the Holi celebrations?
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were one of the most sought after on-screen couple after they co-starred...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aneri
From Aneri Vajani to Karan Sharma; it was a stars galore at Vibha Bhagat’s Birthday party last night
Jannat Zubair
Jannat Zubair celebrates this special couple’s anniversary, check it out
Remo D'Souza
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Remo D'Souza, to judge the upcoming season?
Fahmaan
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?
Aman GUpta
Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares a picture with Ashneer Grover at a recent party, netizens say “dono ke beech itni duri…”
Uorfi
Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project