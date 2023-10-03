This is where Krishna Mukherjee is going to marry Chirag Batliwala?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. This time we bring to you the location where Krishna Mukherjee is getting married to fiancé Chirag Batliwala.

Krishna Mukherjee, the bride to be, is basking in the glow of being in love and getting to marry the partner of your dreams – Chirag Batliwala. She got engaged to him last year in September and the duo is all set to tie the knot soon.

Their friends seem to have reached the location and reportedly, they are getting married on a beach in Goa. Saru Mukherjee shared some stories on her social media that indicate that Chirag and Krishna are getting married in Goa.

Krishna is very happy with her partner and when she got engaged, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aly Goni penned down an emotional note for her, saying how she got the best guy. She is close friends with him and Shireen Mirza.

Krishna also took a bachelorette trip recently to Thailand with her close friends and sisters and enjoyed her heart out. The girls had a lot of fun partying, dancing and had a gala time together. Marriage is one of the most important steps in anybody’s life and to get to marry the person you love, is the tastiest icing on the cake.

