The cast of Yeh Hai Mohaabatein had a reunion at Krishna Mukherjee's wedding but THIS one person was missing? Find out who!

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Krishna Mukherjee is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla soon. The couple got engaged last year and the wedding festivities have now officially begun.

The actress is getting married and her celebrity friends and colleagues have all flown down for the ceremony. And reportedly, they are getting married on a beach in Goa.

The actress began her the slew of wedding festivities apparently with a Mehendi Ceremony, Haldi Ceremony and a ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Na Dobara’ style Tomatina party. The actress also had a Sangeet Ceremony yesterday.

Amongst the fun festivities of the pre-wedding rituals, what caught the eye of the fans and followers is the star studded guest list and mostly they were excited about the mini reunion of the Yeh Hai Mohaabatein cast, including, Karan Patel, Anita Hasnandaani, Shireen Mirza, Aly Goni but there as one person who was noticeably missing and that is Divyanka Tripathi. Yes, Divyanka was not a part of the pre-weddng festivities and it is not known whether or not she will be attending the wedding ceremony or not. The reasons for Divyanka’s absence is not known.

Yesterday, the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies took place in Goa. And the wedding is said to happen today.

Krishna made her acting debut in 2014 with Jhalli Anjali where she played Sheena. Mukherjee is best known for portraying Aliya Raghav Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Priya Rehan Singhania in Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Shagun Shinde Jaiswal in Shubh Shagun.

