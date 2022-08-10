Amazing! Kishwer Merchant’s TRANSFORMATION after pregnancy is inspiring, check out

MUMBAI :We are back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to keep our audience entertained with interesting tidbits coming from the side of their favorite stars.

Our TV industry is filled with amazing talents. The actors we have give their hundred percent to the shows they work in and continue entertaining the masses with their outstanding performances on-screen.

Kishwer Merchant Rai is one such actress who has floored the audience and created a good fanbase for herself. She is a popular star and we have seen and loved her in shows like Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Dear Ishq, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum among many other projects.

She was also seen in Bigg Boss season 9. She is also a pretty active personality on social media and keeps her fans updated with the happenings around her life.

In March 2021, she had shared that she was pregnant and in August of the same year, she welcomed her baby boy. Presently, her son Nirvair Rai is a year and a half old. She shared a video on her social media handle and shared her fitness routine she followed for some weeks.

Due to pregnancy, it is very common to gain weight and now, Kishwer is looking fitter and happier. The transformation is inspiring to many mothers who want to get back in shape.

Kishwer is married to Suyyash Rai and they both were together in the Bigg Boss house. While Kishwer had reached finale, Suyyash’s journey was comparatively shorter on the show.

