AMAZING: Madhuri Dixit recalls the time when she went to a single screen theatre wearing a BURKH to watch her film Tezaab!

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor will soon grace The Kapil Sharma Show.

(Also Read: The lead cast of ‘A Thursday’ - Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni grace The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday!)

Kapil recalled his first meeting with Madhuri Dixit and said that 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' was the song playing in his mind. Manav Kaul shared that he had to say cut twice during his first scene with Madhuri Dixit because her songs were playing in his mind and he couldn't believe it was for real. The actor called the incident to be very "embarrassing."

Madhuri shared that Manav often laughed before every scene. Manav said that working with Madhuri sets your hearts racing. Kapil said that Madhuri is the only actress whose cough is also very popular, hinting at her film, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun.'

On Archana Puran Singh's request, Madhuri and Sanjay dance to their song, 'Ankhiyaan Milaaon Kabhi Ankhiyaan Churaaon.' Sanjay Kapoor calls Madhuri "more beautiful" now.

Madhuri also recalled that she'd gone to a single screen theatre in a 'burkha' to watch her film 'Tezaab' and was waiting for the 'Ek Do Teen' song. She said that they had taken the front row and as the song appeared, people started throwing coins from behind, which hurt her head and they ran from there. However, they got caught in the lobby and said, 'Ae, Madhuri Dixit!'

(Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor recreate the magic of their movie Raja: the actor reveals that he didn’t even hear the script before signing the movie.)

CREDIT: TOI