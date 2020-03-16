Amazing! Meet Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli’s ‘Someone Special’ in her latest Instagram post

Nikki Tamboli who rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house, is one of the most sought-after actresses with a lot of work offers and is last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 09:39
MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli has never failed to entertain the audience with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to Khatra Khatra. Though the fans love every bit of it, the audience is always curious to know about her personal life. Often, she was linked to other actors like Pratik Sehjpal, but she always denied these speculations.

Well, her recent Instagram post raised many eyebrows as it grabbed the attention to a couple of lovely pictures with her someone special and it soon became the most talked about thing.

Nikki shared pictures with Manan Shah and captioned it as " Our is a love that's as true and tender as they come! Happy Birthday my lover and best friend."

Recently, the actress had talked about being selective when it comes to choosing work, she said, "I am getting offers for acting on TV and in films, but nothing that is exciting. I feel that if I do a movie, it should be good so that when I look back at my work, I feel proud of it and my audience should also enjoy it.”

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli is working on some really interesting projects which will be announced soon. "

Credit: ETimes

Latest Video