AMAZING! Mommies-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Ishita Dutta set a new trend for their baby shower ceremonies; Kajol, Divyanka Tripathi and Shivangi Joshi among others spotted at the function

MUMBAI : The year 2023 saw a lot of good news in the entertainment industry.

Many actors and actresses announced their pregnancy.

Dipika Kakar, Tanvi Thakkar, Ishita Dutta, Pankhuri Awasthy, Shrashti Maheshwari and Sanaa Khan are all set to turn mommies in the coming month.

One more actress has joined the bandwagon and she is none other than Aashka Goradia, who announced her pregnancy with husband Brent Goble.

Well, as the fans are loving all the beautiful posts of these mom-to-be actresses, their baby shower has also become a major highlight.

Yesterday, two baby showers took place.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, who are expecting their baby in a few months threw a beautiful baby shower.

ALSO READ: Aww! Parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth twin in their cool maternity photoshoot; netizens say “Absolutely stunning “

Meanwhile, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode also held a gorgeous baby shower.

Both events were quite the talk of the town as many known faces had attended these functions.

But, the major highlight was the beauties Ishita and Pankhuri's baby shower look.

Interestingly, both the mom-to-be opted for a very simple appearance.

Ishita looked ethereal in a blush pink saree and a neat bun with very stylish yet traditional gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, Pankhuri kept her look minimal in a gorgeous golden-hued saree with a scallop border. She styled it with a matching blouse, subtle dewy pink and soft curly tresses completed her look.

Well, it seems these gorgeous mommies-to-be are setting new trends for baby shower looks.

Now, talking about the guest list which was again a major highlight of these functions, actresses like Kajol, Tanvi Thakker and Tanushree Dutta among others were spotted at the baby shower.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi, Amit Tandon, Meera Deosthale, Divyanka Tripathi and designer Rohit K Verma among others were spotted at Pankhuri and Gautam's baby shower.

Well, both actresses were glowing in their looks and fans can't wait to see their little ones.

Apart from Ishita and Pankhuri, TV actress Tanvi Thakker is also set to welcome her baby in a few months.

She, along with her husband Aditya Kapadia had recently hosted a grand baby shower where many well-known television actors and actresses were spotted.

Many congratulations to the beautiful parents-to-be.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pankhuri Awasthy Rode announces pregnancy with Gautam Rode, check out the video here