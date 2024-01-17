Amazing: From Rhea Chakraborty to Farhan Akhtar; Check out the grand birthday bash of VJ – actress Anusha Dandekar! (Watch Video)

Anushka threw her birthday bash and witnessed the presence of all starry celebrities in the likes of Rhea Chakraborty, Sophie Choudhry, Farhan, her sisters Shibani and Apeksha and many more. There was a cake cutting celebration and a grand party.
Rhea Chakraborty to Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is one of the most stylish personalities in the world of entertainment. She is very popular among fans. On the work front, Anusha is known for hosting shows like House of Style, Teen Diva, and Love School.

The actress and former supermodel’s life has always been under scrutiny and her fans are eager to know what she is up to. From her relationships, to her adopting a baby to her being trolled, there are a lot of factors for which Anushka has made headlines for. (Also Read: OMG! Anusha Dandekar OPENS UP on her ‘traumatic experience’, reveals she CHEATED ON someone)

Anushka is currently in a happy space of her life and she celebrated her birthday on January 9. Co-incidentally, Anushka and her brother-in-law Farhan Akhtar happen to celebrate their birthdays on the same day. Also, today happens to be Javed Akhtar’s birthday.

All of the attendees seem to be in a great mood and it looks like Anushka too had a blast on her birthday celebration.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below!

TellyChakkar wishes Anushka a belated happy birthday!

Keep reading this space for more information from your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. (Also Read: OMG! Anusha Dandekar gets surgery to remove a lump in the ovary, says “so grateful I’m recovering…”)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest updates, scoops and exclusive information on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities. 

