OMG! Anusha Dandekar gets surgery to remove a lump in the ovary, says “so grateful I’m recovering…”

The gorgeous former model has now left her fans shocked after a recent health update. Anusha revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove lumps in her ovary.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 09:38
Anusha Dandekar

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. The actress and former supermodel’s life has always been under scrutiny and her fans are eager to know what she is up to. The gorgeous former model has now left her fans shocked after a recent health update.

Also Read- Anusha Dandekar reacts to netizens commenting on her relationship status, says “how boring does your own love life have to be…”

Anusha revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove lumps in her ovary. Taking to her social media page she wrote, “ust popping in to say hello…Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today.”

She further showed gratitude to the doctors and wrote, “Thankyou to @drshwetaraje and her incredible team @womens.hospital for making me feel so safe and comfortable. Thankyou for everyone that came to the hospital and called and msgd constantly, you know who you are and I’m forever grateful to have you in my life Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond. Love you, Anusha xoxo.”

One fan wrote, “Speedy recovery...I am 25,haven't visited gynaecologist yet but now i feel i have to..Thankyou for sharing love and care to girls” another commented, “I love ur style ur look ur everythng, stay strong speedy recovery” one wrote, “Happy recovery.. Sending you lots of love and strength”

Check out her post here;

Also Read- CONGRATULATIONS! Anusha Dandekar becomes a mom to a baby girl, shares an adorable post

Anusha has been part of many reality shows on Tv and a few Hindi films. She will next be seen in the Marathi film Baap Manus that will release on June 16.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Pinkvilla

Anusha Dandekar MTV Love School India's Next Top model MTV Rock On Mumbai Matinee Viruddh Delhi Belly Hello TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 09:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Dimpy taunts Kinjal on being the next Anupama of the Shah house; Anupama takes over the responsibility given by Malti Devi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Beautiful! Newly wed Sonnalli Seygall shares priceless unseen pictures from her Mehendi ceremony
MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment. She debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka...
Lucky’s journey from Insta Millionaire is an inspiration for youngsters, shares actor Rohan Mehra
MUMBAI: Stories have the power to not only entertain but some have the power to leave a lasting impact on people’s...
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Wow! Abhay Deol seen with cousins Sunny and Bobby for the pre-wedding festivities
MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama supports Vanraj and Kavya, scolds Samar and Dimpy for being selfish
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Anusha Dandekar gets surgery to remove a lump in the ovary, says “so grateful I’m recovering…”
MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. The actress and former...
Recent Stories
Sonnalli Seygall
Beautiful! Newly wed Sonnalli Seygall shares priceless unseen pictures from her Mehendi ceremony
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maitree
Must-Read! Was Bhaweeka Chaudhary not the first choice for Nandini on Zee TV’s Maitree? Here’s a list of actresses who were approached
she gave her notice period
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on co-star Aishwarya Sharma QUITTING Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares last day memories from the set - "I got emotional when she gave her notice period"
Pratik Sehajpal
Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his equation with Karan Kundrra and upon the rumors of him doing Roadies, read the full story
locked in for a project together
Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui locked in for a project together
CRIME PATROL
Kya Baat Hai! Crime Patrol to come out with a new season titled “Crime Patrol 48 hours”
KARAN KUNDRRA
What! Karan Kundrra decodes the reason why Naagin 6 is getting extension, the answer will melt your heart