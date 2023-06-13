OMG! Anusha Dandekar gets surgery to remove a lump in the ovary, says “so grateful I’m recovering…”

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. The actress and former supermodel’s life has always been under scrutiny and her fans are eager to know what she is up to. The gorgeous former model has now left her fans shocked after a recent health update.

Anusha revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove lumps in her ovary. Taking to her social media page she wrote, “ust popping in to say hello…Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today.”

She further showed gratitude to the doctors and wrote, “Thankyou to @drshwetaraje and her incredible team @womens.hospital for making me feel so safe and comfortable. Thankyou for everyone that came to the hospital and called and msgd constantly, you know who you are and I’m forever grateful to have you in my life Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond. Love you, Anusha xoxo.”

One fan wrote, “Speedy recovery...I am 25,haven't visited gynaecologist yet but now i feel i have to..Thankyou for sharing love and care to girls” another commented, “I love ur style ur look ur everythng, stay strong speedy recovery” one wrote, “Happy recovery.. Sending you lots of love and strength”

Anusha has been part of many reality shows on Tv and a few Hindi films. She will next be seen in the Marathi film Baap Manus that will release on June 16.

