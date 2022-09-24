Amazing! Take a sneak peek into Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu’s intimate Baby Shower, see pics

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu who is all set to welcome first child with Karan Singh Grover organized an intimate Baby Shower for her close industry friends and family

MUMBAI: Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover will soon embrace parenthood. In view of this development, both Bipasha and Karan held a baby shower ceremony on Friday evening, with several high-profile people from the film and television industry in attendance.

Also Read: Much-Awaited! Mom-to be Bipasha Basu to have an intimate Baby Shower tonight, details inside

While Karan looked sharp and classy as he picked a dark blue shirt and layered it with a blue blazer, Bipasha opted to wear a loose and comfortable white gown with a pinch of pink shade on it.

At the event, Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Rajiv Adatia, Bade Acche Lagte Hai fame Shubhaavi Choksey among other celebs were seen in attendance.

Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy in August this year with photos from their pregnancy photoshoot. 

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married on April 30, 2016. They both did a movie together titled ‘Alone’ after which the duo fell in love with each other.

Also Read: Must See! Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu shares pictures from her ‘Shaad’ ceremony; looks gorgeous basking in the ‘pregnancy glow’

Earlier the actress celebrated the Bengali ceremony of ‘Shaad’. The ceremony is like a baby-shower wherein expecting mothers are thoroughly pampered with love and affection. 

On the work front, Grover signed the projects namely 3 Dev and Firrkie. Bipasha, on the other hand, has no projects lined up at the moment and will prioritize embracing parenthood.

Credit: Pinkvilla

