Amazing! Tashar Kalia's car collections will leave you awestruck

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry. The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show. We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

Also read - Bigg Boss 16: Oh NO! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal clarifies that she is not part of the upcoming season saying, “ I am not doing any reality show right now so please calm down people”

Here we are going to talk about some expensive purchases made by Tushar Kalia who wasn't just the first finalist but also won the show. He really won everyone's heart with his fearless attitude and daredevil stunts. So let's check out some expensive buys of the Choreographer.

Jhalak Dikhala Ja 6 and 7, OK Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, Hate Story 4, Qarib Qarib Single and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's choreographer, Tushar Kalia was born on 6th March, 1986 in Chandigarh, Punjab.

He finished his schooling and graduation in Noida, Delhi. He started his dancing and choreography in Mumbai and has 988k followers on Instagram.

Tushar loves playing cricket and his favourite brand is Ray-Ban. He feels very comfortable in jeans and T-shirts while having a liking for wrist watches and goggles.

Tushar Kalia has a net worth of rs. 4cr and his salary is 4 lakh rupees per episode. In terms of cars, he drives an Audi A8 that costs rs.2cr. He also has a BMW i8 that costs rs.2.5cr and a Lamborghini Aventador that costs around 6cr.

Also read -Exclusive! THIS is why Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora wants to meet Shahrukh Khan

Watch the whole video below:

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.