Amazing! Team Pandya Store goes on a trip; read on to know who all are part of it

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone's heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In this video we see Dev Pandya (Akshay Kharodia) riding in the car. And he is accompanied with Suman Pandya (Krutika Desai Khan) singing the song 'Love you Zindagi' along with the co stars Dhara Pandya (Shiny Doshi), Gautam Pandya ( Kinshuk Mahajan) and Rishita Pandya (Simran Budharup). Seems like they are on a quick travel spree enjoying the car ride together in the midst of shooting. Do check out their fun mini trip right away!

Fans are loving their off screen bond and are curious to know if this might unfold some major twist in the upcoming track.

Previously in the show we saw Raavi gets humiliated by Shiva and Suman at the dinner table, they refuse to accept her but Dhara and Gombi support her. They make her sit with them to have food. Raavi opens the door by breaking the lock and gets reminded of the surprise she had planned for Shiva. Dhara comes and tells her that she should fight for her love and prove herself innocent. Raavi reveals that she is madly in love with Shiva and would do anything to bring the love back.

