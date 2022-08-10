AMAZING! These Female ACTRESSES won the hearts of the masses by playing NEGATIVE characters on-screen, check out

Other than protagonists, the masses have also loved some iconic villainous characters like Komolika, Maya who have entertained the audience for years. Check out some of these divas who became irreplaceable characters in the history of Indian Television.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 12:15
These Female

MUMBAI: Our TV industry has seen a plethora of characters; ranging from positive to negative roles played by talented actors and the audience has showered love on all actors who have managed to entertain them.

Also read: AMAZING! Here are 8 television actresses who shot for their shows during pregnancy

Other than protagonists, the masses have also loved some iconic villainous characters like Komolika, Maya who have entertained the audience for years. Check out some of these divas who became irreplaceable characters in the history of Indian Television.

1. Ashwini Kalsekar

She impressed the audience with her act as Mahamanga in Jodha Akbar

2. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi grabbed the headlines and the attention of the fans as Komolika and the character became iconic.

3. Kamya Punjabi

Kamya has ruled the hearts of the fans in her negative characters and was seen in shows like Shakti, Doli, Astitva.

4. Anita Hassanandani

Playing negative characters like Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gave Anita a lot of well deserved fame.

5. Rashmi Desai

In shows like Adhoori Kahaani Meri, Uttaran, Rashmi played negative characters and impressed the masses with her acting chops.

6. Jennifer Winget

And who can forget Maya from Beyhadh! Her iconic love/obsession with her love stunned all the viewers.

Also read: Exclusive! Urvashi Dholakia talks about playing negative and positive roles, feels grateful to be known as the “Komolika” of television

For more stories, stay tuned

Credits: Times Now Hindi

Tv villains actresses Negative characters TellyChakkar TV show Kamya Punjabi Anita Hassanandani Rashmi Desai Isha Malviya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Amba gets a call from police, makes a BIG request
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Satya furious with Sai, Virat becomes a problem again
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Confrontation! Virat doubts Sai’s actions
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for The Kerala Story at the box office. It was expected that as the Hollywood film FastX...
Exclusive! Kasak actress Taniya Chatterjee roped in for OTT show titled Love Bites
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and Television,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Peaceful! Savi’s arrival at the Chavan Niwas makes the family happy
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanjay Swaraj
EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj BAGS LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV
Erica fernnades
Scary! Erica fernnades posts a terrifying picture says she is looking for a date
Dolly Chawla
Exclusive! Dolly Chawla roped in for Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!
Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva
EXCLUSIVE! Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva roped in for LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV
Fahmaan Khan
Sad! Fahmaan Khan talks about the bond he shared with his late brother Faraaz Khan “ My brother told me that he couldn’t help me in my career and that I should built it with my own hard work during his last days he couldn’t recognize him”
Sana Amin Sheikh
Exclusive! Sana Amin Sheikh to make her TV comeback as the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!