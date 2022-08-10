AMAZING! These Female ACTRESSES won the hearts of the masses by playing NEGATIVE characters on-screen, check out

MUMBAI: Our TV industry has seen a plethora of characters; ranging from positive to negative roles played by talented actors and the audience has showered love on all actors who have managed to entertain them.

Other than protagonists, the masses have also loved some iconic villainous characters like Komolika, Maya who have entertained the audience for years. Check out some of these divas who became irreplaceable characters in the history of Indian Television.

1. Ashwini Kalsekar

She impressed the audience with her act as Mahamanga in Jodha Akbar

2. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi grabbed the headlines and the attention of the fans as Komolika and the character became iconic.

3. Kamya Punjabi

Kamya has ruled the hearts of the fans in her negative characters and was seen in shows like Shakti, Doli, Astitva.

4. Anita Hassanandani

Playing negative characters like Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gave Anita a lot of well deserved fame.

5. Rashmi Desai

In shows like Adhoori Kahaani Meri, Uttaran, Rashmi played negative characters and impressed the masses with her acting chops.

6. Jennifer Winget

And who can forget Maya from Beyhadh! Her iconic love/obsession with her love stunned all the viewers.

