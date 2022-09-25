AMAZING! THESE Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants pay tribute to their Khatron Ke Khiladi Host and mentor Rohit Shetty



MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a show which pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Each couple performs predetermined dances and competes against the others for judges' points and audience votes. The couple receiving the lowest combined total of judges' points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains. Currently, the 10th season is premiering on Colors TV.

Khatron Ke Khiladi on the other hand is a stunt based show where celebrities participate and perform various types of stunts. There are 2 or 3 contestants every week who are at the bottom or in danger and fight against each other to maintain their position in the game. The one, who remains till the end, wins it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been hosted by Rohit Shetty for a long time now. He is now going to grace the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this week. There are many contestants on the dance show that have been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and are going to dedicate their performance to Rohit Shetty.

The contestants include Nia Sharma from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, Amruta Khanvilkar from season 10, Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh from the latest season that is 12.

It is their way of paying tribute to their host and mentor who supported them on their journey of KhatronKe Khiladi. Each of them shared a different but good rapport with the director.

This week’s episode looks full of action packed performances with the king of action movies gracing the show.

