Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: WHAT! Paras Kalnawat shares a behind-the-scenes video; says his body went cold before the performance

Paras Kalnawat is doing quite well on Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is a crowd favourite. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the show set and revealed some interesting details. 

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set. He is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

Paras recently made his way to YouTube, where he has uploaded some videos. He recently uploaded one more video from behind the scenes of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. It is from his second week on the show and first competitive performance. He was seen getting ready for it and adding some final touches to the costume. He is later greeting the other contestants of the show.

Paras then talks about how nervous he is and that it is his first-ever competition at this level. “A stage like this and such respected judges is a big deal”, he says. 

We get to see a little glimpse of his performance and the other contestants applauding him. Paras then heads back to his vanity where he expresses how he feels about the show and how happy he is about his performance. Later we see him imitating Hrithik Roshan’s steps, and his partner on the show, Shweta, cheering him.

Paras wrote, “There is a lot of hard work that goes behind the scenes. I was nervous and tense at first, but hopefully, I did my best! I hope you all liked my performance, so stay tuned for more upcoming BTS and to see all the sweat, laughter and tears that goes behind and keep supporting!”

Check out the vlog here:

