WHOA! Did Paras Kalnawat just say he wants to marry this HOTTIE on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10?

Paras Kalnawat is doing quite well on Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is being highly loved by the audience. He recently revealed he wants to get married. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Paras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

Paras recently took to Instagram and shared a click from the set with the caption, “Waise toh main JDJ main trophy lene aaya hoon lekin bhaiyo ne kaha hai saath bhabhi bhi le aana! Nora, are you seeing this?”

Check out the glimpse here:

In the first episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, we all came to know that Paras is a huge fan of Nora Fatehi who is also one of the judges on the show. Paras shared an incident from his life when he waited outside Nora’s vanity for almost 2 hours just to meet her. But when Nora came out, she rushed to her set and Paras did not get a chance to meet her.

After hearing this, Nora came on stage and danced with Paras which made him extremely happy.

Let’s see how Nora responds to this. It is sure going to be fun.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

