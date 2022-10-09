Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 : Shocking! This is why Manish Paul asked Paras Kalawat to leave the show!

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. But now the show is back with a starstudded and power-packed list of participants and one of the participants is Paras Kalnawat.

Paras who rose to fame with his roles in Meri Durga and Ishq Aaj Kal, is considered a heartthrob of the television world. His popularity went through the roof when he appeared as Samar Shah, the son of the titular character in the chart-topping hit show Anupama.

But Paras’s exit from the show caused quite the stir in the telly world. His decision to participate in Jhalak is what led to his sudden exit from the show. But Paras has begun a new journey with his participation in the dance reality show. He along with his choreographer Shweta Sharda, presented quite the debut performance in the grand launch of the show and he also danced with Nora Fatehi and that made ever guy on the set jealous.

Well, even though all seems good in the life of Paras Kalnawat, rumors were buzzing about the host of the show Maniesh Paul, calling Paras out on the show. Turns out it was all a joke, Maniesh Paul gave this comment after the contestants Gunjan and her dancing partner Tejas gave a mindblowing performance telling Paras that he should just leave as no one can compete to that.

Check out the promo here:

Recently, Paras took out some time from his dancing schedule for Jhalak and answered some amazing questions of his fans.

While Paras' love life has always been the talk of the town, a fan asked him about his current relationship status.

Paras went on to reveal that he is very much single and he is glad that he is not dating anyone right now.

The actor was previously dating Uorfi Javed but the duo broke up after being with her for some years.

Before entering Jhalak, Paras was also linked to one of his co-contestants Nia Sharma.

Later, Nia went on to clarify that she is single and not dating Paras.

The rumors faded with time and now, fans are just loving how Nia and Paras are competing in the show and giving their best performances.

