AMAZING! THIS is what Pratik Sehajpal’s first day on the sets of Naagin 6 looked like

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is all set to rule the fiction world as well. He recently entered the show as Rudra and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his first day on set.

Pratik even shared a heartfelt post earlier and thanked Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity.

Naagin 6 also reunited Pratik Sehajpal with his former Bigg Boss 15 housemates, Tejaswi Prakash, who went on to win the title, while Pratik stood as the first runner-up. He also reunites with Simba, who becomes pretty good friends with Pratik in the house.

People are excited to see Pratik on the show and especially with his chemistry and the storyline. This will be Pratik’s first time as a parallel lead and his fans are so excited to see his growth and his journey.

Pratik Sehajpal has come a long way since he began his journey. He debuted as a contestant on MTV’s reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He gained good popularity and in the same year auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies Xtreme but could not clear the audition. He then participated in the first season of MTV’s Ace of Space and finished as the first runner-up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.