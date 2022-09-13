AMAZING! THIS is what Pratik Sehajpal’s first day on the sets of Naagin 6 looked like

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is all set to rule the fiction world as well. He recently entered Naagin 6 and this is what his first day on set looked like.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 13:19
AMAZING! THIS is what Pratik Sehajpal’s first day on the sets of Naagin 6 looked like

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the rising stars of the entertainment world. After successfully being a part of many reality shows, Pratik is all set to rule the fiction world as well. He recently entered the show as Rudra and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his first day on set.

Check out the video here:

Pratik even shared a heartfelt post earlier and thanked Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity.

ALSO READ: Omg! Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal turn ‘Enemies to lovers’ in Naagin 6?

Naagin 6 also reunited Pratik Sehajpal with his former Bigg Boss 15 housemates, Tejaswi Prakash, who went on to win the title, while Pratik stood as the first runner-up. He also reunites with Simba, who becomes pretty good friends with Pratik in the house.

People are excited to see Pratik on the show and especially with his chemistry and the storyline. This will be Pratik’s first time as a parallel lead and his fans are so excited to see his growth and his journey.

Pratik Sehajpal has come a long way since he began his journey. He debuted as a contestant on MTV’s reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He gained good popularity and in the same year auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies Xtreme but could not clear the audition.  He then participated in the first season of MTV’s Ace of Space and finished as the first runner-up.

ALSO READ: OMG! Pratik Sehajpal’s First Look from Naagin 6 is here and you cannot miss it! Watch Video

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Simba Nagpal Colors tv Rudra Big Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar Love School Ace of Space TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 13:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : SHOCKING! Gunshot fired at Virat?
MUMBAI :Ever since Star Plus’ show - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began, the show has become one of the most loved...
Pandya Store: OMG! Police intervene as Raavi seeks help from them. Will Shweta get arrested?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Pandya Store is one of those shows which have stolen everyone’s heart. It is one of the most loved...
Kya Baat Hai! Payal Rohatgi breaks her silence on Muanwar’s controversial video she shared on social media; says “I had to do it since he started it and I had to end it”
MUMBAI:Payal Rohatgi is a popular television personality and she is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 2....
AMAZING! THIS is what Pratik Sehajpal’s first day on the sets of Naagin 6 looked like
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of...
Rajveer and Ajooni’s brews surreal romance in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
MUMBAI: Since the show ‘Ajooni’s’ initial airing, Ayushi Khurana, who made her debut appearance with Star Bharat's...
Ayushi Khurana talks about marital differences shown in 'Ajooni'
MUMBAI :Ayushi Khurana, currently seen in the TV show 'Ajooni' said that the ongoing track reflects the differences...
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur: There are times when I feel I want to have a baby
Mrunal Thakur: There are times when I feel I want to have a baby
Latest Video