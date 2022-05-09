OMG! Pratik Sehajpal’s First Look from Naagin 6 is here and you cannot miss it! Watch Video

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

And fans have showered a lot of love on the show and as we reported earlier the show has taken a leap Well, before the leap, we saw a 360-degree twist in the show as it was shown that Mehek died as she fell from the snow-clad cliff in the presence of Pratha. And later, we witnessed a reunion moment between Pratha and her daughter at the professor’s house, and then Shakti reached Professor’s house and tried to kill Pratha’s daughter. Also, we saw that Shakti tried to be physically close to Pratha when Rishabh was unconscious during the Kedarnath attack.

And in the latest released promo, we see a glimpse of the newly transformed Prarthana which will be Tejasswi’s double role as the daughter. And She transforms into a Naagin as well.

But not just that, the leap brings in a new twist and a new character played by none other than Pratik Sehajpal. Yes, the chocolate boy of reality tv is stepping into a world of supernatural and fantasy fiction with Naagin 6.

Naagin 6 also reunited Pratik Sehajpal with his former Bigg Boss 15 housemates, Tejaswi Prakash, who went on to win the title, while Pratik stood as the first runner-up. He also reunites with Simba, who becomes pretty good friends with Pratik in the house. While all this background history is exciting, what's more exciting is the leap and Pratik’s first look from the show.

Fans of the show are very enthusiastic and eager to find out things about the show. One such fan page posted the first look of Pratik from the show. Take a look:

People are excited to see Pratik on the show and especially with his chemistry and the storyline. This will be Pratik’s first time as a parallel lead and his fans are so excited to see his growth and his journey.

In the latest episode of Naagin 6, we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu into the show, as well as the entry of Kriti Chaudhary. Naagin 6 airs on Colors and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

