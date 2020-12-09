Amitabh Bachchan and Neha Kakkar in Forbes 100 digital stars

MUMBAI: Here’s good news for Amitabh Bachchan and Neha Kakkar! They are in the list of Forbes 100 digital stars.

Well, Forbes Asia has introduced a new list announcing the names of 100 digital stars. The list has 100 singers, bands, and film and TV stars from across the Asia-Pacific region, who have taken the digital world by storm. The list mentions their social causes and works that have been much talked-about.

Big B at 78 is in the list of 100 digital stars. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, he has done over 200 movies in his career span. The star in May used his star power and 105 million social media followers to help raise $7 million for Covid-19 relief. Over his long career, he has been the subject of at least 11 biographies. His zeal to work has inspired many.

Neha Kakkar has also garnered immense popularity on the digital platform. For her wedding in October to actor Rohan Preet Singh, Kakkar posted thanks for her wedding gown, a gift from the designer, that got over 4 million likes from her over 49 million Instagram followers. All her fans and followers look forward to her posts on social media and are always interested about her life updates.

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also in the list.

