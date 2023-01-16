Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana; This is how much fees the leads of Junooniyatt are charging per day! Details Inside!

MUMBAI : Colors channel is coming up with a new show and it will be launched soon.

Ankit Gupta, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic, but it does get its bitter-sweet happy ending.

Ankit then went on to be a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular; after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show. Since then, the buzz around the show has been insane.

Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors, and the show will star Udaariyaan’s previous lead, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta as the lead, Gautam Vig as the second lead, and Neha Rana will be seen as the female lead.

The promo for the show Junooniyatt was released a few days ago and we were introduced to the characters of Jahaan played by Ankit Gupta, Jordan portrayed by Gautam Vig, and Illahi portrayed by Neha Rana.

Acting is hard work. While it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication. Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle, and to do that, they charge a lot of money.

Fans are curious to know how much the leads of the show Junooniyatt are charging for the show per day, and in this article, we are going to cover that. Check it out:

1. Ankit Gupta:

Ankit Gupta will play the role of Jahaan in the show and allegedly charges Rupees eighty thousand per day.

2. Gautam Vig:

Gautam is another fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant and is charging Rupees Seventy Thousand rupees per day as per reports.

3. Neha Rana:

While Neha is fairly new in terms of experience, she is charging Rupees forty thousand per day as per reports.

These are big stars and the show has definitely achieved the buzz fans now waiting to see the first episode and how the story progresses. The show has brought forward a very fresh cast ensemble and this is both Ankit and Gautam’s first project after Bigg Boss 16.

What do you think about the fees that the stars are charging? Tell us in the comments below!

