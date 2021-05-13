Ankit Siwach on being a part of Bigg Boss: I don't see myself doing any such show where one is supposed to behave in a certain way

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Ankit Siwach who has impressed us with fine acting chops in various TV shows so far recently did a short film named Khidki.

Khidki is Ankit's first short film and it has received a tremendous response from the fans.

The actor has appeared in a number of TV shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Manmohini, Beyhadh 2 and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 among others.

While Ankit has won several accolades for his performance in shows he did so far in his career, fans are eagerly waiting to see him in reality shows as well.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Ankit was asked if he is keen on participating in any reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Ankit said, ''I have not been a fan of reality shows lately. I used to watch a lot of Roadies when I was in school. Those shows used to look very real. I don't find reality shows amusing now. They are rather declining. I don't find them entertaining.''

Ankit added, ''As per my perception, I used to enjoy the reality shows when I was a kid, not now.''

Further if asked if Bigg Boss is offered, would he take up, Ankit said, ''I don't see myself being a part of Bigg Boss or any such show where you have to be in a certain way.''

Ankit expressed his desire to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi as there is something challenging to do in that.

