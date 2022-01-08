Anupamaa: OH NO! Barkha scolds Adhik while he is unwell; deets inside

Kinjal begs Anupama to not let her suffer through her pregnancy alone after Anupama made her final decision. She will ask Baa to take care of Kinjal like a mother instead of a saas. Baa will understand what Anupama wanted to convey for the benefit of Kinjal.

MUMBAI: Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Anupama decides to never enter the Shah house again. Kinjal and Kavya were in Anupama’s support and berated Pakhi on her behaviour. Kinjal begs Anupama to not let her suffer through her pregnancy alone after Anupama made her final decision. She will ask Baa to take care of Kinjal like a mother instead of a saas. Baa will understand what Anupama wanted to convey for the benefit of Kinjal.

Talking about the behind-the-scenes of the shoot we see that Adhik has been a little unwell but has been shooting and Barkha aka Ashlesha took to her Instagram to reveal that he has been here despite being unwell. Adhik reveals that she scolded him despite bringing Pakhi home for her, check out the post: 

Latest Video