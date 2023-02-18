Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat has shoes we should beware of, check them out

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.
Paras has a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life and the fans love watching and knowing what he is up to. He has now shared a picture of his unique shoes that could double as a self-defense weapon, check it out;
Paras has a funny caption to his picture too. He captioned it as “I’ll poke you”
