Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat has shoes we should beware of, check them out

Paras has a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life and the fans love watching and knowing what he is up to.
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.  The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.

Paras has a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life and the fans love watching and knowing what he is up to. He has now shared a picture of his unique shoes that could double as a self-defense weapon, check it out;

Paras has a funny caption to his picture too. He captioned it as “I’ll poke you”

What do you think of Paras’ new shoes?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

