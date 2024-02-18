Applauds! Jennifer Winget reflects on working with Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah; Commends his talent

MUMBAI : Jennifer Winget has received acclaim for her outstanding television appearances. She is one of television's most popular actresses, and she has created some fantastic characters. She made her television debut in Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002, and has since appeared in TV shows and web series such as Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Code M, and others.

She is currently gaining hearts with her new online show, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. She plays opposite Karan Wahi in the show. We've seen their chemistry in Dill Mill Gayye, and now they're back again for Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.

Their connection has once again become the talk of the town, and fans are adoring their adorable scenes together on the show. Aside from Karan Wahi, many people enjoy Jennifer Winget's chemistry with Harshad Chopda. They both made magic on screen with Bepannaah.

It's a treat to see these stars together, and who doesn't adore Zoya and Aditya's love story? Bepannaah was a lovely program, and fans still want it to return. Jennifer recently chatted with Siddharth Kannan about her work with Harshad Chopda.

She stated that working with Harshad was easy because he is so talented at what he does. She stated that it was a fantastic show and a laugh riot with Harshad. She said that Bepannaah's team was excellent.

Bepannaah also featured Sehban Azim, Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khatter, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Shagufta Ali, and others. The show was unquestionably one of the best, and fans want it to return with season two.

Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani also stars Reem Shaikh. The plot of the show is about a gripping courtroom thriller centered on ambitious lawyers. Sony Liv now streams the show.

Winget's performance in the first season of Code M garnered her praise as she seamlessly transitioned into the world of OTT platforms. Following her appearance in Code M Season 2, she is currently mesmerizing viewers with her new show, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. Fans are adoring the first episode of the OTT drama, which also stars Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath.

Credit: Bollywood Life and Filmibeat