Applauds! Jennifer Winget reflects on working with Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah; Commends his talent

She is currently gaining hearts with her new online show, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. She plays opposite Karan Wahi in the show. We've seen their chemistry in Dill Mill Gayye, and now they're back again for Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 17:00
Jennifer

MUMBAI : Jennifer Winget has received acclaim for her outstanding television appearances. She is one of television's most popular actresses, and she has created some fantastic characters. She made her television debut in Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002, and has since appeared in TV shows and web series such as Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Code M, and others.

Also read: Jennifer Winget Confesses: 'Guilty' of Falling in Love with Co-Star!

She is currently gaining hearts with her new online show, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. She plays opposite Karan Wahi in the show. We've seen their chemistry in Dill Mill Gayye, and now they're back again for Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.

Their connection has once again become the talk of the town, and fans are adoring their adorable scenes together on the show. Aside from Karan Wahi, many people enjoy Jennifer Winget's chemistry with Harshad Chopda. They both made magic on screen with Bepannaah.

It's a treat to see these stars together, and who doesn't adore Zoya and Aditya's love story? Bepannaah was a lovely program, and fans still want it to return. Jennifer recently chatted with Siddharth Kannan about her work with Harshad Chopda.

She stated that working with Harshad was easy because he is so talented at what he does. She stated that it was a fantastic show and a laugh riot with Harshad. She said that Bepannaah's team was excellent.

Bepannaah also featured Sehban Azim, Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khatter, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Shagufta Ali, and others. The show was unquestionably one of the best, and fans want it to return with season two.

Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani also stars Reem Shaikh. The plot of the show is about a gripping courtroom thriller centered on ambitious lawyers. Sony Liv now streams the show.

Winget's performance in the first season of Code M garnered her praise as she seamlessly transitioned into the world of OTT platforms. Following her appearance in Code M Season 2, she is currently mesmerizing viewers with her new show, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. Fans are adoring the first episode of the OTT drama, which also stars Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath.

Also read: OMG! When Jennifer Winget allegedly slapped Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye after knowing that he cheating on her

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Bollywood Life and Filmibeat

Entertainment Jennifer Winget Confession Karan Singh Grover Dill Mill Gaye nostalgia Aditya Roy Kapur Raisinghani vs Raisinghani Sony LIV Karan Wahi Reem Sameer Shaikh Sanjay Nath TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Kiran Rao speaks out about divorce from Aamir Khan; Says ‘We wanted to remain a family, but not be married’
MUMBAI: Before getting married in 2005, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan dated each other. However, Kiran and Aamir announced...
What! Madhuri Dixit: From Flops to Fame, Bollywood's Reigning Queen
MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, often hailed as Bollywood's "Dhak Dhak" girl, had a rocky start in the film industry. After...
What! Aamir Khan's Biggest Flop "Aatank Hi Aatank" Ends South Star's Bollywood Career
MUMBAI: In 1995, Aamir Khan, known for his selective approach to films, faced one of his biggest career setbacks with...
Tactic! Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her approach to dealing with body shamers and avoiding the weighing scale; Says ‘I block people who body shame me’
MUMBAI: When Divyanka Tripathi made an appearance on the television program Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in the early 2000s...
Wow! Divyanka Tripathi opens up about parental pressure regarding motherhood after seven years of marriage with Vivek Dahiya; Says ‘We are taking it in a stride’
MUMBAI : TV beauty Divyanka Tripathi wed co-star Vivek Dahiya from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2016. After only a year of...
Must Read! Ashutosh Gowariker, Once a prominent filmmaker giving ‘Lagaan’ and 'Swades,’ Seems to have disappeared from the movie-making scene
MUMBAI: Last year, when Barbie and Oppenheimer collided in theaters, Indians were reminded of the time when Lagaan and...
Recent Stories
Kiran Rao
Must read! Kiran Rao speaks out about divorce from Aamir Khan; Says ‘We wanted to remain a family, but not be married’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Divyanka
Tactic! Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her approach to dealing with body shamers and avoiding the weighing scale; Says ‘I block people who body shame me’
Divyanka Tripathi
Wow! Divyanka Tripathi opens up about parental pressure regarding motherhood after seven years of marriage with Vivek Dahiya; Says ‘We are taking it in a stride’
Divyanka Tripathi
Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi shares reasons for her decision to not participate in Bigg Boss; Says ‘Very honestly, because there's…’
Tulip
Amazing! From Bollywood to Business: The Remarkable Journey of Tulip Joshi
Divyanka Tripathi
Wow! Divyanka Tripathi discusses portraying an undercover officer in 'Adrishyam', Describes her character as 'Soft and Tough'
Sarabhai
Surprising! Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's 'Rosesh' portrayed by Rajesh Kumar recalls a five-year stint as a farmer; Says ‘It kept me and my passion alive’