Archana Gautam urges Maharashtra CM for police protection

MUMBAI: ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Archana Gautam gained popularity for her stint in this controversial show. With her on-and-off controversies, the actress is often found entertaining and fun by the viewers.

Recently, the politician-cum-actor, along with her father, was allegedly manhandled outside the Congress party office in New Delhi.

Reportedly, she visited there to congratulate the members of the parliament on the Women's Reservation Bill. However, she was denied an entry and allegedly some women misbehaved and man-handled her.

Now, in a long post on social media, Archana has requested for police protection as she will be travelling to Delhi to give a detailed statement on the police complaint that she has logged.

Take a look at her post:

Earlier, Archana Archana Gautam, who is also a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, said, "My father told me that they are going to fight so we must back out but these women started following me and pulled my hair, slapped me hurt my driver, and my father, who fainted. I could not understand what happened suddenly. Someone then told me to leave since more people were coming and as I wanted to leave nobody let me, I begged a passerby to help me."

"I don't know what was my mistake and what I had done", concluded the reality show actress.

