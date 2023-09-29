Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Archana Gautam and her father get beaten up on the road

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

Also read - Wow! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam shares a thoughts on Elvish winning the show, says, "I am happy that the streak has been broken of no wild card winning the show, now one more streak has to break and that is of a comedian winning the show"

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Also read - What! Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam unfollows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Instagram, says she is “upset and hurt”

Recently, there is a video going viral over the Internet, where it is seen that Archana Gautam and and her father are getting beaten up by some people on the road.

There are arguments going on in the crowd, amid which the actress and her father are getting brutally beaten up. The people involved in the chaos are still unknown.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





