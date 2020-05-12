Archana Puran Singh proves how big-hearted she is!

MUMBAI: The very talented Archana Puran Singh is not only a great actress but also a very good comedian. She uplifts everyone’s mood with her witty and hilarious humour. She is currently seen as a special guest in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show.

The down-to-earth actress makes sure that she motivates her team by taking jokes sportingly. Being a veteran in the industry, she lends positivity and warmth to the team.

(Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show to re-run Ramayan cast’s episode featuring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri)

Along with being a great actor she is also a big-hearted person who believes in helping needy people. And right now when the world is going through a tough time, she decided to help poor people by distributing food.

In her recent post on Instagram, she insisted on lending help to poor people who are starving out of hunger.

(Also read: THIS person makes Kapil Sharma SMILE!)