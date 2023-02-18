Are Ranndeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi really dating? Fans of the two spot evidence

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm, especially the way he can capture so many emotions while not saying anything at all. He has been active in the industry since 2014 and rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 19:27
Are Ranndeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi really Dating? Fans of the two spot evidence!

MUMBAI: Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and has a charismatic impact on the audience.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm, especially the way he can capture so many emotions while not saying anything at all.

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014, he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh and their chemistry was so loved by the audiences that even now when they come up on screen, fans go into a frenzy.

 

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating with Sony TV once again and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV”

Ranndeep is currently seen opposite Niti Taylor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

But before this, he made a cameo in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. After working in Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, Ranndeep took on another iconic show’s reboot. He played the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Shivangi Joshi, but the show might not have done really well and got over soon. One thing that came out of it was Shivangi and Ranndeep’s chemistry.

Fans of the two have always shipped the two together but, rumors have been swirling around for a while that the two are actually more than friends and have been secretly dating.

There has been no confirmation on the same but fans of the two are very curious and wide-eyed. They suspect that the two have hinted indirectly at a relationship and fans have gone wild with theories. Check out the photos here, the details of which have led fans to believe that Shivangi and Ranndeep are allegedly dating:-

Meanwhile, TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about taking a new role in a very beloved show and when asked how he feels that he is coming back to the channel where his pairing was very much loved with Ashi Singh, to be now stepping into a new role and with a person like Niti, which has already created a lot of buzzes amongst the fans, he said, “ It is definitely a plus point that audience already like the pairing because it makes things easier. I wouldn’t say easier but rather it makes it more fun for us and encourages us; if the audience is giving us so much love, we work more and better for them, we put that effort for them”.


What are your thoughts about Ranndeep’s performance in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 so far? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Randeep Rai on how different Balika Vadhu 2 is from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, deets inside

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ranndeep R Rai Randeep Rai Shivangi Joshi Ashi Singh meet Shagun Pandey Un Dino Ki Baat hai Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Sony TV Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Niti Taylor Balika Vadhu 2 NiDeep
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
5

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 19:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Elegant! Have a look at these stunning neckpieces worn by Mrunal Thakur
MUMBAI:Mrunal Thakur is an actress who predominantly works in Hindi films, in addition to Telugu and Marathi films. She...
Wow! Check out these dapper looks of Aashim Gulati
MUMBAI:Aashim Gulati is an actor who made his television debut in 2015 with Gulmohar Grand. In 2016, he made his film...
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos especially flew to India to announce Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s venture in OTT, #Heeramandi
MUMBAI:After the massive success of Gangubai Kathiawadi,  audiences have been waiting with bated breath for auteur...
Here’s why you cannot miss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this weekend!
MUMBAI: The viewers of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have an interesting weekend ahead! The show takes on...
Are Ranndeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi really dating? Fans of the two spot evidence
MUMBAI: Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten...
Recent Stories
Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”
Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Audience Perspective: Will Kumkum Bhagya surpass the legacy of other iconic Balaji shows like Kasauti Zindagi Ki or Kabhi Saas B
Audience Perspective: Will Kumkum Bhagya surpass the legacy of other iconic Balaji shows like Kasauti Zindagi Ki or Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?
Exclusive! Actor Raju Shrestha roped in for Swastik Productions next for Dangal TV!
Exclusive! Actor Raju Shrestha roped in for Swastik Productions next for Dangal TV
Audience Perspective: Characters like Ram Kapoor, Ravi Randhawa, and Vivaan bring emotion to the male characters that otherwise
Audience Perspective: Characters like Ram Kapoor, Ravi Randhawa and Viaan bring emotion to the male characters that otherwise could have been toxic
Kumar Sanu to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Would love to sing your compositions
Kumar Sanu to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Would love to sing your compositions
Exclusive! “I just used to act as a child, and I was just having fun, and going along with whatever natural instincts I had," Me
Exclusive! “I just used to act as a child, and I was just having fun, and going along with whatever natural instincts I had," Meet’s Prachi Kadam talks about transitioning from a child artist to doing lead roles and more!
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi