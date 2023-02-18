Are Ranndeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi really Dating? Fans of the two spot evidence!

MUMBAI: Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and has a charismatic impact on the audience.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm, especially the way he can capture so many emotions while not saying anything at all.

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014, he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh and their chemistry was so loved by the audiences that even now when they come up on screen, fans go into a frenzy.

Ranndeep is currently seen opposite Niti Taylor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

But before this, he made a cameo in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. After working in Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, Ranndeep took on another iconic show’s reboot. He played the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Shivangi Joshi, but the show might not have done really well and got over soon. One thing that came out of it was Shivangi and Ranndeep’s chemistry.

Fans of the two have always shipped the two together but, rumors have been swirling around for a while that the two are actually more than friends and have been secretly dating.

There has been no confirmation on the same but fans of the two are very curious and wide-eyed. They suspect that the two have hinted indirectly at a relationship and fans have gone wild with theories. Check out the photos here, the details of which have led fans to believe that Shivangi and Ranndeep are allegedly dating:-

Meanwhile, TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about taking a new role in a very beloved show and when asked how he feels that he is coming back to the channel where his pairing was very much loved with Ashi Singh, to be now stepping into a new role and with a person like Niti, which has already created a lot of buzzes amongst the fans, he said, “ It is definitely a plus point that audience already like the pairing because it makes things easier. I wouldn’t say easier but rather it makes it more fun for us and encourages us; if the audience is giving us so much love, we work more and better for them, we put that effort for them”.



What are your thoughts about Ranndeep’s performance in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 so far? Tell us in the comments below!

