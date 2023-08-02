Exclusive! Randeep Rai on how different Balika Vadhu 2 is from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, deets inside

MUMBAI : The handsome hunk of television, Randeep Rai is recognized for his role in Sony TV’s show Ye Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and Colors TV show Balika Vadhu 2.

Randeep Rai’s pairing with Ashi Singh is still being remembered as it had a crazy fan following.

Also read - Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating with Sony TV once again and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV”

Now, Randeep Rai is going to spread some magic once again with his performance in the Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show is all set for a generational leap and the actor will be seen opposite Niti Taylor.

The show has been doing extremely well and people are expecting something more from the show after the leap.

Recently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s promo post leap has been released, where the viewers can see the amazing chemistry between Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai. It is shown that Randeep’s character is in love with Niti Taylor’s.

Now, Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his role and the feedbacks he got from his fans.

Are you nervous or confident?

I’m not feeling nervous. I have some confidence. I feel I have a responsibility that I need to fulfil. I’m focusing on that. What’s there to be nervous about? It’s a good thing that I’ve got such a big show and a good character to play, so it’s happiness everywhere. There’s no question of nervousness.

How excited were you when you were approached for this role?

I was very happy. I was feeling that I have done a lot of hard work because of which I’m getting this chance. So, I was happy and excited on another level.

You had set a benchmark with your performance in Balika Vadhu 2. Now you’re in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. What were the feedbacks you got after the promo was released?

It was a different story with Balika Vadhu 2. Balika Vadhu 2 was a different show and this is a different show. Both the shows had good promos. Here, the one-sided love is very much clear. There’s a cuteness and youth element involved. Balika Vadhu was in a more mature zone whereas Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is in a fresh one.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! ‘There are slight changes in our looks’: Randeep Rai on Balika Vadhu 2 going digital, opens up on his journey in showbiz, and much more

Tell us how excited you are about the show in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.