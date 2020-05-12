Arjun Bijlani broke down remembering THIS special person

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and loved television stars. He has acted in several soaps and fans love him for his acting skills and adorable personality.

He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum and he was last seen in serial Ishq Mein Marjawan where he played a grey character and was applauded for his performance by the audiences.

Arjun is only a good actor but also extremely good at hosting. He first debut show as a host was Dance Deewane and then he continued to host Kitchen Champions and various other shows.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences.

(Also Read: Arjun Bijlani and Parth Samthaan have THIS in common)

Now we came across a video where the actor broke down remembering his father.

In the video, you can hear Arjun telling that he was very close to his father and he lost him at a very young age.

He said whenever he remembers him he listens to the song Tu Mera Dil, Tu Meri Jaan from the movie Akele Hum Akele Tum and he feels close to his dad.

He asked one of the contestants to sing the song and you can see how Arjun gets very emotional and has tears in his eyes.

But the best thing in that video is the caption the fans have written for Arjun, where they have thanked his father for giving a son who is so sweet and humble like him.

And all his fans are super proud of him and his achievements and they will stand by him no matter what.

Well, as an actor that’s what one wishes the love of their fans, and he is a lucky actor to have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(Also Read : Arjun Bijlani and Hina Khan's fun banter is all of us during the lockdown)