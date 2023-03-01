Ashwin and Chirag from Pushpa Impossible are having a Tough-luck Figuring out This

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Pushpa Impossible. The show has managed to win the hearts of the audience with its simplicity and excellent acting by all the actors on board. The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy. Karuna Pandey as Pushpa is perpetually winning over the masses.

We know that the audience awaits each episode of Pushpa Impossible diligently and wants to capture the essence of the plot deeply. The story is heartwarming and portrays the struggles of Pushpa.

However, we know that the episode is not the only thing that the masses await and wait to see the little tidbits around the set that happens behind the camera too and loves to know what their favorite stars are upto.

Similarly, now we came across a post of Aditi Bhagat and she is seen with Naveen Pandit and Darshan Gurjar and the two guys are trying to figure out the filter! Check out the hilarious post!

Meanwhile on the show, we know that the redevelopment project of the chawl is in talks and Bapodara talks with Mr. Oberoi about the same.

On the other hand, Pushpa gets everyone to sign the NOC trusting Pushpa and having faith in her. Dipti learns that Bapodara signed the contract with another group.

Recently, Mansi was under the threat of kidnapping and she will want to thank Ashwin for warning her. Dharam will soon come to India.

