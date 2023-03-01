Ashwin and Chirag from Pushpa Impossible are having a Tough-luck Figuring out This

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from the show. We know that the redevelopment project of the chawl is in talks and Bapodara talks with Mr. Oberoi about the same.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 17:05
Ashwin and Chirag from Pushpa Impossible are having a Tough-luck Figuring out This

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Pushpa Impossible. The show has managed to win the hearts of the audience with its simplicity and excellent acting by all the actors on board. The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy. Karuna Pandey as Pushpa is perpetually winning over the masses.

Also read:   Exclusive! Mohini Baghele is entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible

We know that the audience awaits each episode of Pushpa Impossible diligently and wants to capture the essence of the plot deeply. The story is heartwarming and portrays the struggles of Pushpa.

However, we know that the episode is not the only thing that the masses await and wait to see the little tidbits around the set that happens behind the camera too and loves to know what their favorite stars are upto.

Similarly, now we came across a post of Aditi Bhagat and she is seen with Naveen Pandit and Darshan Gurjar and the two guys are trying to figure out the filter! Check out the hilarious post!

Check out

We know that our favorite TV celebs always get together for reels and funny videos for their social media and their followers dig these little bytes.

We hope that they have the filter figured out soon!

Don’t you agree with us?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, we know that the redevelopment project of the chawl is in talks and Bapodara talks with Mr. Oberoi about the same.

On the other hand, Pushpa gets everyone to sign the NOC trusting Pushpa and having faith in her. Dipti learns that Bapodara signed the contract with another group.

Recently, Mansi was under the threat of kidnapping and she will want to thank Ashwin for warning her. Dharam will soon come to India.

Also read: Garima Parihar aka Dipti shakes a leg with This beauty from Pushpa Impossible, check out

For more update on your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar. 

Sony Sab JD Majethia Suhani Vyas Pushpa Impossible Family comedy SAB Karuna Pandey Garima Parihar TV news BTS BTS UPDATE TV TellyChakkar Bapodara
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 17:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
This is how much Karan Kundra is charging per episode for his new Colors show, Ishq Mein Ghayal! Check it out!
MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.He has been part of much...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : The netizens left disheartened as the director Malav Rajda leaves the show; here is what they had to say
MUMBAI :For 14 years, viewers have enjoyed watching "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," the most watched program on...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu:  Faltu to have a big eye surgery, Asha Tai furious for her being admitted to the hospital
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Ashwin and Chirag from Pushpa Impossible are having a Tough-luck Figuring out This
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Pushpa Impossible. The show has managed to win the hearts...
Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein gives sassy replies to the negative comments she received on social media
MUMBAI : Alma Hussein is known for her work in TV serials like Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii as Dr. Sia Advani and Anupamaa as...
Recent Stories
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies

Latest Video

Related Stories
This is how much Karan Kundra is charging per episode for his new Colors show, Ishq Mein Ghayal! Check it out!
This is how much Karan Kundra is charging per episode for his new Colors show, Ishq Mein Ghayal! Check it out!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : The netizens left disheartened as the director Malav Rajda leaves the show; here is what they
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : The netizens left disheartened as the director Malav Rajda leaves the show; here is what they had to say
Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein gives sassy replies to the negative comments she received on social media
Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein gives sassy replies to the negative comments she received on social media
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Mc Stan get into a heated argument the latter abuses her mother
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Mc Stan get into a heated argument the latter abuses her mother
Mommy-to-be Tanvi Thakkar is taken GREAT care of by This Co-star on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Mommy-to-be Tanvi Thakkar is taken GREAT care of by This Co-star on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Tha Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir to grace the show
Tha Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir to grace the show