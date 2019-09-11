Asmita Sood looks stunning in a hot bikini

MUMBAI: Asmita Sood, who has been working hard for her shows, is currently on a vacation mode and enjoying her life to the fullest.



The actress, who participated in Femina Miss India pageant, began her career with a Telugu film. She then went on to do roles in Kannada, Malayalam movies as well. The actress, known for the show Badtameez Dil, took a mini-break from her shooting schedule for a vacation with a bunch of friends. She was recently spotted holidaying in Thailand for a close friend's birthday. The actress flaunted her curves in a stylish bikini. She took to social media and shared some pictures of her svelte figure.



Take a look below: